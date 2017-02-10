Guess whoa s singing with Foreigner at the Hard Rock Live?
Students from Pass Road Elementary want to sing with Foreigner at the Hard Rock Live on Feb. 18. To vote for Pass Road Elementary, you have to watch the video all the way through. Complete video views will count as a vote.
Read more at Sunherald.com.
