Grand jury: Replace glass, windows cracked by jail inmates
It has not gone unnoticed by a Harrison County grand jury that county jail inmates have cracked panels of glass and plexiglass by throwing things at them. The grand jury, from circuit court's Biloxi division, recommended "infrastructure repairs" for the jail's towers and booking area in the final report of its six-month term.
