GCCA Royalty: Kent Nicaud is King da Iberville and Molly Atherton is Queen Ixolib
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association's royalty for 2017, the organization's 109th year: King d'Iberville is Kent G. Nicaud, and Queen Ixolib is Molly Catherine Atherton. A "couple of committee men" called Kent G. Nicaud in June and asked if he and wife, Jennifer Field Nicaud, or Jenny, would be available for dinner.
