Former Biloxi mayor taken from Krewe of Neptune parade to hospital

Firefighters carried former Biloxi Mayor A.J. Holloway from the front of City Hall to a nearby ambulance after he had a medical emergency during the Krewe of Neptune parade, city spokesman Vincent Creel said. Creel said Holloway, who attended the parade with his wife, daughter and granddaughter, had been invited by Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gilich to sit in the reviewing stand with other city officials.

