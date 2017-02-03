Forestry burn causes heavy smoke in D'Iberville, Biloxi
According to officials, it is a result of a 1,100 acre burn in Stone County by the Mississippi Forestry. Although smoke continues to drift south due to wind, the burn is under control.
