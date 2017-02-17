Floats from New Orleans are Biloxi bound
Nineteen 50-foot Mardi Gras floats are coming from New Orleans to Biloxi Tuesday to take part in the Neptune parade Saturday night in Biloxi. The double-decker floats will travel down Interstate 10 at a top speed of 20 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|Sheketa Wright
|140
|Gangs in south ms
|Sun
|Jenn
|2
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|Sun
|little birdie
|21
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC