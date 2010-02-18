Feb. 18, 10 a.m., Biloxi Childrena s Walking Parade
The city of Biloxi, the Mardi Gras Museum in Biloxi and the Gulf Coast Carnival Association are teaming up to present the Children's Walking Mardi Gras Parade. Thousands of children have participated through the years and the tradition carries on this year, free to children ages 12 and younger.
