East Biloxi road contractor: 'Nobody here has seen a project like this'
Since the summer of 2014, residents of East Biloxi have dealt with the constant headache of road work in their neighborhoods. John Cowart, the General Supervisor for contractor Oscar Renda, points to areas where the most progress is being made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|Tim
|139
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC