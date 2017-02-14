Craving Italian food? The Coast has several options from which to choose

There are a few good Italian places on the Coast, and Stalla, at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, is one of my favorites, but Sicilian II 1670 Pass Road, Biloxi, is another great pick. If you go further afield, you'll find Cannella 1113 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis, and it is as authentic an Italian place as you will find.

