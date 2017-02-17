Competition already hurting some Coast casinos
Coast casino operators, wary of the proposed casino expansion in Georgia and Florida, know what it means to see their customers go elsewhere. Revenue at the eight Biloxi casinos has dropped since Scarlet Pearl Casino opened in December 2015 in D'Iberville.
