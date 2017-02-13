Christie: Sandy recovery 'proudest thing of my governorship'
Gov. Chris Christie said that, no matter the lingering criticism over people still not in their homes more than four years after Superstorm Sandy, New Jersey's recovery from the 2012 storm will be "the proudest thing of my governorship." On 'Ask the Governor,' Christie spoke with a caller who said she and her neighbors had been bilked by a contractor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Sun
|hwcotnam
|125
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|Tim
|139
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC