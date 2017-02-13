Christie: Sandy recovery 'proudest th...

Christie: Sandy recovery 'proudest thing of my governorship'

5 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Gov. Chris Christie said that, no matter the lingering criticism over people still not in their homes more than four years after Superstorm Sandy, New Jersey's recovery from the 2012 storm will be "the proudest thing of my governorship." On 'Ask the Governor,' Christie spoke with a caller who said she and her neighbors had been bilked by a contractor.

