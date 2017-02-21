Chemical reaction causes Biloxi libra...

Chemical reaction causes Biloxi library to be evacuated

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

The Margaret Sherry Library on Popp's Ferry Road was evacuated briefly as a precaution after waste in a garbage truck created a chemical reaction during a stop. Biloxi Fire Deputy Chief of Operations Jeff Merrill said a Waste Pro truck was at the library when waste in the truck created a chemical reaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in south ms 5 hr Gary 3
Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08) Mon Sheketa Wright 140
Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09) Feb 19 little birdie 21
Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06) Feb 12 hwcotnam 125
Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972 Feb 10 kbs3355 1
News Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09) Feb 7 FreeEverybody 71
Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09) Feb 3 Wolf River Outlaw 122
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC