Charles Wayne Tharpe, 37 of Biloxi
Police say they made contact with 37 year old Charles Wayne Tharpe on Sunday around 11 a.m. Officers determined that there were six felony warrants out for Tharpe and arrested him. Biloxi Police say Tharpe is charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling, one count of false pretense, and two counts of possession of a firearm after felony conviction.
