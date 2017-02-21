Cat Island set to grow, but prospects dimmer for Biloxi amusement park

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann on Thursday took members of the Gulfport Rotary Club on a aerial tour of Cat and Deer islands, showing where a sand renourishment project will grow Cat Island over the summer. But he later said negotiations have stalled with developers of Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, who want to build an amusement park at Point Cadet.

