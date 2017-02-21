Cat Island set to grow, but prospects dimmer for Biloxi amusement park
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann on Thursday took members of the Gulfport Rotary Club on a aerial tour of Cat and Deer islands, showing where a sand renourishment project will grow Cat Island over the summer. But he later said negotiations have stalled with developers of Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, who want to build an amusement park at Point Cadet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in south ms
|Wed
|Jenn
|4
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|Sheketa Wright
|140
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|Feb 19
|little birdie
|21
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC