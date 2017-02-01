Body cams top Biloxi police chiefa s list of 2016 achievements

Biloxi police arrest a man they said was driving impaired during Cruisin' The Coast in October 2015 and then took a swing at an officer and tried to elbow him in the groin. Police used a Taser to subdue the man in the incident on U.S. 90. Biloxi police investigators scan the area near The Peoples Bank on Pass Road after a man entered and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.