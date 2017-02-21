Biloxi students learn about Mississippi's musical history
Students at Popp's Ferry Elementary School received an interactive lesson Friday on why Mississippi is known as the birthplace of the blues. The Steve Warren Band played for students, and it was so good it got students, teachers, even a news guy out on the dance floor.
