Biloxi patrol officers find man sought in multiple home burglaries
A man sought in residential burglaries in Biloxi and on other felony charges was arrested Sunday when patrol officers came in contact with him, police said. Charles Wayne Tharpe, 37, of Biloxi, was sought on six felony warrants obtained by the Biloxi Police Department, Detective Grandver Everett said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you approve of Steven Palazzo as Representat... (May '12)
|1 hr
|mescalito
|45
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Sat
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 24
|paul ross
|123
|Gangs in south ms
|Feb 22
|Jenn
|4
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 20
|Sheketa Wright
|140
|Are Sex Toys Illegal in Mississippi? (Oct '09)
|Feb 19
|little birdie
|21
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC