Are you a tattooed beauty queen? Therea s a pageant for you in Biloxi
Twisted Anchor Tattoo Gallery , owned by Ocean Springs artist Matt Stebly , is looking for women on the Coast who love their body art for the inaugural Miss Due South Tattoo Model Pageant. The pageant will take place during the shop's annual Due South Tattoo & Art Expo at Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi.
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 10,000 FEMA trailers (full-size) in Hope. ... (Feb '06)
|Feb 12
|hwcotnam
|125
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|Feb 10
|Tim
|139
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|Feb 10
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
