a Bounce, bounce, bouncea with R. Kelly on Saturday in Biloxi
Legendary R&B singer R. Kelly will be making a special appearance at 8 p.m Saturday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi. The show is one of a handful of dates Kelly is playing on his "Afterparty Tour."
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Holmes Motors (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|Tim
|139
|Looking for old friend-possibly class of 1972
|14 hr
|kbs3355
|1
|Capital murder case bound over to grand jury (Sep '09)
|Feb 7
|FreeEverybody
|71
|Anybody know anything about Dixie Mafia involve... (Jul '09)
|Feb 3
|Wolf River Outlaw
|122
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
