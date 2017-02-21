2 LA men charged in Biloxi motorcycle burglary

Two Louisiana men are in custody and police are looking for at least two other suspects after four motorcycles were stolen from a Biloxi business early Wednesday morning. Lt. Chris De Back, with the Biloxi Police Department, said officers responded to an alarm at Suzuki City on Beauvoir Rd. around 2:30 a.m. Surveillance video shows four men busting through the front double doors and loading four motocross bikes into the back of a waiting U-Haul truck, which was reported stolen out of New Orleans.

