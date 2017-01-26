Woman brought to tears while using ne...

Woman brought to tears while using new wheelchair swing at Hiller Park

Biloxi Ward 3 Councilwoman Dixie Newman and Friends of Hiller Park cut the ribbon on a wheelchair swing at the park on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Newman helped spearhead an effort to make Hiller Park more wheelchair accessible.

