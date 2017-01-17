Want to sing with Foreigner at the Ha...

Want to sing with Foreigner at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi? Herea s how

Want to sing with Foreigner on Feb. 18 at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi? Enter the SunHerald Sing With Foreigner contest. Funches was the choir director at Ocean Springs Upper Elementary School in 2016 when, on the day he had told his students he was leaving due to health reasons, his class found out they would be performing with the rock band Foreigner.

