Want to meet Vanilla Ice in Biloxi? Better get your tickets soon

Who doesn't remember hearing Vanilla Ice sample Queen and David Bowie with his hit song "Ice Ice Baby" for the first time? Or maybe you remember seeing the video for Young MC's "Bust A Move" which featured Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers? Well, if you want to see them live, get your fade haircuts tightened up, roll up one of the legs of your pants, throw on some Lugz - and make sure to get your tickets quickly. Pre-sale tickets for the "I Love the 90s" tour - featuring Vanilla Ice, Coolio, Salt N Peppa, Young MC, Tone Loc and Color Me Badd - went on sale Thursday and Mississippi Coast Coliseum marketing director Kendra Simpson said tickets sales have thus far been brisk.

