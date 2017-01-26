Vietnamese food for Biloxi Tet celebr...

Vietnamese food for Biloxi Tet celebration

Members of Chua Van Duc Buddhist Temple in Biloxi serve Bun Bo Hue, a spicy vegetarian vegetable soup with beef substitutes, and desserts including a mung bean dessert, and banh it, a sweet bean or coconut rice cake pudding steamed in a banana leaf. Students and teachers form kindness heart to top assembly program to promote the Kindness Challenge that will run Jan. 23-27.

