USS Biloxi gets a christening before seeing plenty of service
This photograph was taken at the christening of the USS Cruiser Biloxi moments before Mrs. Louis Braun of Biloxi smashed a bottle of champagne against the ship's bow. The launching occurred on Feb. 23, 1943, at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in Newport News, Virginia.
