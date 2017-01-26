U.S. 49 delays due to review of pedestrian struck by patrol car
Traffic delays Thursday on U.S. 49 south of Orange Grove are due to accident reconstruction in an officer-involved pedestrian death, officials said. Police are directing traffic in both lanes of travel between Airport Road and Middle Drive.
