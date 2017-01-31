Thirsty? This House committee vote is for you
A bill that would allow craft breweries to sell their beers on site advanced from the Ways and Means Committee to the full House on Tuesday. The breweries could not produce more than 60,000 barrels of light wine or beer and would be able to sell whichever is less - 10 percent or 1,500 barrels of their product - at the brewery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deer Ranch kept many entertained (Jun '06)
|Sun
|Paul Snell
|2
|Ocean Springs Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Jan 26
|Musikologist
|11
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|504doctor
|30
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC