Thirsty? This House committee vote is for you

A bill that would allow craft breweries to sell their beers on site advanced from the Ways and Means Committee to the full House on Tuesday. The breweries could not produce more than 60,000 barrels of light wine or beer and would be able to sell whichever is less - 10 percent or 1,500 barrels of their product - at the brewery.

