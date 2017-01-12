South Mississippi mugshots from felony arrests Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

Brandy Renee Franco, 39, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a charge of sale of diazepam and misdemeanor charges of speeding and possession of paraphernalia. Clinton Stephen Larson, 54, was arrested by the Biloxi Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, on a hold for the Mobile County, Alabama, Sheriff's Department on charges of theft by deception first degree and domestic violence third degree.

