South Mississippi felony mugshots for Jan. 21- 22, 2017

Charles Christopher Dees, 36, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, on charges of possession of meth and possession of a counterfeit instrument, and a hold from MDOC on a cocaine conviction. Antjuan Marcel Ezell, 30, was arrested Jan. 21, 2017, by the Metro Enforcement Team on a charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids/Spice.

