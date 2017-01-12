South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, Jan. 11
Vicki Bass, 42, was arrested Jan. 11, 2017, by Gulfport Police on a charge of felony DUI. She also faces misdemeanor charges of probation violation, disregard for traffic device, no proof of insurance and driving while license is suspended.
