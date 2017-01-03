Sound Off for Jan. 3: Dave Barry a terrific way to start 2017
When a U.S. president is on vacation, he or she is responsible for personal expenses. Obama is responsible for his, just as Bush was for his and Trump will be.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Moran's Art Studio
|16 hr
|John
|1
|job
|Mon
|job hunter
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Dec 31
|Payne
|29
|Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Black animal buster
|10
|Biloxi black beach (May '15)
|Dec 28
|WHITE SPRING BREAK
|9
|Pants-Down Spanking??? (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Bare Butt Buster
|11
|Hard Rock harassment and profiling against cust...
|Dec 28
|Hard Rock Harrasser
|3
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC