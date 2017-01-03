Rehabbed hawk released in Biloxi

Rehabbed hawk released in Biloxi

Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Four months after it was found badly injured along Cedar Lake Road in Biloxi, a red-tailed hawk is once again soaring free. The bird, which was nicknamed Tom A. Hawk, was cared for and nursed back to health by a wildlife rescue team at Wild At Heart.

