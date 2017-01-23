Red Roof Reaches Milestone for Openings

Red Roof Reaches Milestone for Openings

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hotel Business

Red Roof has opened its 500th Inn in Biloxi, MS and 50th PLUS+ location in Irondale, AL, reaching milestones for the brand. To mark the occasion, Red Roof is rewarding existing and new members of the RediCard loyalty program with 500 RediCard bonus points no matter where they are headed from now to Feb. 28. "The announcement of our 500th Inn and the 50th PLUS+ property in the same year, is significant and quite an accomplishment," said Andrew Alexander, president, Red Roof.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) Jan 8 Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,701 • Total comments across all topics: 278,218,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC