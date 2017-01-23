Red Roof Reaches Milestone for Openings
Red Roof has opened its 500th Inn in Biloxi, MS and 50th PLUS+ location in Irondale, AL, reaching milestones for the brand. To mark the occasion, Red Roof is rewarding existing and new members of the RediCard loyalty program with 500 RediCard bonus points no matter where they are headed from now to Feb. 28. "The announcement of our 500th Inn and the 50th PLUS+ property in the same year, is significant and quite an accomplishment," said Andrew Alexander, president, Red Roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Jan 8
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC