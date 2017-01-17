Police say Biloxi man shot someone at Winn Dixie
Biloxi police arrested Kelvin Maron Lewis Jr., 23, of Biloxi, on an aggravated assault charge Saturday night after a shooting at Winn Dixie on Pass Road near Popp's Ferry Road. Police said in a news release that they found Lewis shortly after the shooting and arrested him without incident.
