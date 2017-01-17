Police say Biloxi man shot someone at...

Police say Biloxi man shot someone at Winn Dixie

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sunherald.com

Biloxi police arrested Kelvin Maron Lewis Jr., 23, of Biloxi, on an aggravated assault charge Saturday night after a shooting at Winn Dixie on Pass Road near Popp's Ferry Road. Police said in a news release that they found Lewis shortly after the shooting and arrested him without incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martin Luther King Jr Day Jan 14 Bruce 2
News Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12) Jan 9 Bss 3
News Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t... Jan 8 Aj diberville 1
job Jan 8 Advisor 2
Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13) Jan 8 Wayne 15
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Jan 5 Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,885 • Total comments across all topics: 278,174,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC