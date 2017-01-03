Pine Belt group to gold human trafficking symposium in Biloxi
January is National Human Trafficking and Slavery Awareness month and groups here in Mississippi are working to keep the crime out of the state. On Tuesday, Mayor DuPree issued a proclamation to city of Hattiesburg encouraging citizens to become informed about this crime, what to look for and how to report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
