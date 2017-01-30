Now enrolling: This free Biloxi progr...

Now enrolling: This free Biloxi program helps women learn construction

Free classes that could lead to a job in the construction trade are being offered next month through the Women in Construction program at Moore Community House. This eight-week course will give students hands-on skills and industry-recognized credentials, along with job placement and case management assistance.

