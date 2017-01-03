No winter slow-down in sight, Coast will see new restaurants, stores
The holiday season normally is a slow time for development nationwide, but South Mississippi is seeing a flurry of renovations and commercial construction. A new Dollar General store on Cowan Road in Gulfport and renovations to The Rackhouse, a new steakhouse in downtown Gulfport, top the list of $2.4 million in commercial building permits over the past two weeks.
