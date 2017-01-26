No Orange Grove parade Saturday; first Coast parades will roll Feb. 11

Despite earlier reports to the contrary, the Orange Grove Carnival Association Parade will not roll Saturday, and there will be no Orange Grove Carnival Association Parade this year. Earlier parade schedules printed in the Sun Herald, online and elsewhere had reported the parade would roll Saturday, but those reports were in error, and the first Mississippi Gulf Coast parades will not roll until Feb. 11 when five parades are scheduled.

