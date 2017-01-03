New chief brings more than two decade...

New chief brings more than two decades of experience

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sea Coast Echo

This week, Daren Freeman joined the Bay St. Louis Police Department as the city's new interim police chief and Freeman said Friday, "I've been ecstatic ever since I walked through the door." ''Everyone's been great," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
high roads head shop ocean springs ms Thu Stephen 4
Weather vision Jan 4 Guest 1
Review: Moran's Art Studio Jan 3 John 1
job Jan 2 job hunter 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Dec 31 Payne 29
Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12) Dec 28 Black animal buster 10
Biloxi black beach (May '15) Dec 28 WHITE SPRING BREAK 9
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hard Freeze Warning for Harrison County was issued at January 07 at 3:47AM CST

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,122 • Total comments across all topics: 277,683,795

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC