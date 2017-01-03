New chief brings more than two decades of experience
This week, Daren Freeman joined the Bay St. Louis Police Department as the city's new interim police chief and Freeman said Friday, "I've been ecstatic ever since I walked through the door." ''Everyone's been great," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sea Coast Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Thu
|Stephen
|4
|Weather vision
|Jan 4
|Guest
|1
|Review: Moran's Art Studio
|Jan 3
|John
|1
|job
|Jan 2
|job hunter
|1
|Opiates (Nov '13)
|Dec 31
|Payne
|29
|Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Black animal buster
|10
|Biloxi black beach (May '15)
|Dec 28
|WHITE SPRING BREAK
|9
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC