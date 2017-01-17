Motley Crue may be retired, but Vince Neil is coming to Biloxi

Rockers Motley Crue may have retired from touring - forever - on Dec. 31, 2015, but the band's former members continue to make music. Vince Neil, the voice of Motley Crue, will bring hits from his day in the Crue, as well as his solo material to the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi on Saturday, June 24. Tickets for the show start at $19.99 and go on sale Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.