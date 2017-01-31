Moss Point man charged with felony ch...

Moss Point man charged with felony child abuse free on bond

14 hrs ago Read more: The Mississippi Press

A Jackson County judge decided on Tuesday that the Moss Point man accused of felony child abuse would remain free on a $100,000 bond after being charged with two additional counts of felony child abuse on Jan. 24. Nathan Blake McCrory according to prosecutors violated conditions of his parole, which led to his subsequent arrest last Tuesday. After his arrest, bond was briefly suspended.

