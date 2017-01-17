More rain means more headaches for Ea...

More rain means more headaches for East Biloxi residents

20 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

Flooding on Division Street is nothing new to residents, but after bigger problems on Crawford Street, they've had enough. "For the last roughly 6 weeks or longer, there have been crews out here concentrating on this one little area, but they ain't doing nothing about it," said Victor Roby, who uses his bike to get around through mud, and sometimes knee high water.

