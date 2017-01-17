More rain means more headaches for East Biloxi residents
Flooding on Division Street is nothing new to residents, but after bigger problems on Crawford Street, they've had enough. "For the last roughly 6 weeks or longer, there have been crews out here concentrating on this one little area, but they ain't doing nothing about it," said Victor Roby, who uses his bike to get around through mud, and sometimes knee high water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.
Add your comments below
Biloxi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gulfport businesses that promote bullying
|Jan 19
|Coolkat
|2
|Martin Luther King Jr Day
|Jan 14
|Bruce
|2
|Two arrested in Ocean Springs stabbing (Mar '12)
|Jan 9
|Bss
|3
|Harrison County battles mobile home fire on 28t...
|Jan 8
|Aj diberville
|1
|job
|Jan 8
|Advisor
|2
|Do yo remember Stone's Ice Cream? Strolling dow... (Feb '13)
|Jan 8
|Wayne
|15
|high roads head shop ocean springs ms
|Jan 5
|Stephen
|4
Find what you want!
Search Biloxi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC