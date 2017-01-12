More Firehouse Subs locations are on ...

More Firehouse Subs locations are on the way

9 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

Three more Firehouse Subs are on the way to South Mississippi, so those who now have to drive to Biloxi for a Hook & Ladder or other sub will be able tp order one in their neighborhood. The Gulfport location is under construction and he said it will open in late February or March between Best Buy and Chick-Fil-A at 10573 U.S. 49, north of Interstate 10. Statham said he has narrowed it down to one of two locations in Ocean Springs and that restaurant will open in late 2017 or in 2018.

