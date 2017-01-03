MLK Holiday schedule to be announced

The Mississippi Gulf Coast 2017 MLK Celebration is slated for Jan. 7 through Jan. 29, and the month will be packed with events to celebrate the late Civil Rights leader's life. The Coast-wide Martin Luther King Jr. Committee will announce plans for the 2017 slate of events at a combined media mixer and press conference at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

