Marlin Eugene Watkins
Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man reported missing Friday from his home in West Biloxi. Sgt. O'Neil Adams, with the Biloxi Police Department, said Marlin Eugene Watkins was last seen wearing a red wool hat, a jacket, and tan shorts around 9 p.m. Thursday.
