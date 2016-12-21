Mardi Gras 2017

Mardi Gras 2017

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

The 2017 Carnival Season kicks off Jan. 6, also known as the Twelfth Night, or Feast of Epiphany. This year Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 28. Here's a list of Mardi Gras parades and events currently scheduled in South Mississippi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Biloxi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Moran's Art Studio 7 hr John 1
job Mon job hunter 1
Opiates (Nov '13) Dec 31 Payne 29
Biloxi/Gulfport Area (Dec '12) Dec 28 Black animal buster 10
Biloxi black beach (May '15) Dec 28 WHITE SPRING BREAK 9
Pants-Down Spanking??? (Oct '14) Dec 28 Bare Butt Buster 11
Hard Rock harassment and profiling against cust... Dec 28 Hard Rock Harrasser 3
See all Biloxi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Biloxi Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Harrison County was issued at January 03 at 9:51AM CST

Biloxi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Biloxi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. General Motors
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Biloxi, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,698 • Total comments across all topics: 277,574,404

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC