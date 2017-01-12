Man pulled woman into dark area and s...

Man pulled woman into dark area and sexually assaulted her, police say

Read more: Sunherald.com

A woman has told police a man she had recently met pulled her into a dark area on Bayview Avenue and sexually assaulted her. The woman told officers she and the man were walking in the 800 block of Bayview when he forced her to perform a sex act, Everett said.

Biloxi, MS

