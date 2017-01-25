Man facing two burglary charges arrested on third at Biloxi home
A man under indictment on a burglary charge and facing a different burglary charge was arrested during the act of a third, Biloxi police Detective Nick Sonnier said. Police caught Russell Edward Adams burglarizing a home Tuesday after a neighbor called to report seeing a man go into it, Sonnier said.
