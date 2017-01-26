Lena Melton and John Gill: 60 years o...

Lena Melton and John Gill: 60 years of service to Ocean Springs

20 hrs ago

In 1987, midway through his first term as an Ocean Springs alderman, John Gill voted along with the remainder of the board to appoint Dr. Lena Melton, a longtime educator, to the Ocean Springs School Board. Now, 30 years later and with some 62 years of public service between them, Melton's tenure is coming -- reluctantly -- to an end, while Gill, already the longest serving elected city official in Mississippi history, marches on and will seek a ninth term as an aldermen in this June's municipal election.

