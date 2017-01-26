Kids can take a a Trip to Wonderlanda in Biloxi this weekend
This photo featuring an 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' theme was the winner of Petco's "Make a Scene" Photo Contest in 2016. Excel by 5 Coalition, City of Biloxi, Biloxi Public Schools, Beau Rivage Resort & Casino and IP Casino Resort have come together to host an 'Wonderland'-themed event for children 5 years old and younger on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Lopez School from 10-11:45 a.m. Kids 5 years old and younger can take a "Trip to Wonderland" on Saturday with Alice, the White Rabbit and more characters from Lewis Carroll's famous novel .
